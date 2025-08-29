US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 29 And 30 - Check Who Plays Whom

As the 2025 US Open enters Day 6, the men’s singles third round promises a blend of elite firepower and rising talent. With matches spanning late evening into the early hours of August 30 (India time), expect high-quality tennis across all courts.
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic continue their Grand Slam quests, while American hopes rest on Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz. The draw also features intriguing all-European duels and qualifiers looking to extend their dream runs.
Confirmed Fixtures – August 29–30, 2025 (India Standard Time)
|Match
|Date (IST)
|Time (IST)
|Court
|Jiri Lehecka vs Raphael Collignon
|Aug 29, 2025
|8:30 PM
|Grandstand
|Benjamin Bonzi vs Arthur Rinderknech
|Aug 29, 2025
|8:30 PM
|Stadium 17
|Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi
|Aug 29, 2025
|9:00 PM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino
|Aug 29, 2025
|11:00 PM
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff
|Aug 30, 2025
|12:30 AM
|Grandstand
|Ugo Blanchet vs Tomas Machac
|Aug 30, 2025
|2:30 AM
|Stadium 17
|Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie
|Aug 30, 2025
|4:30 AM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Jerome Kym vs Taylor Fritz
|Aug 30, 2025
|TBD
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
Who Is The US Open Defending Champion?
Jannik Sinner of Italy is the reigning US Open men’s singles champion, having defeated American Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the 2024 final. While Sinner is not featured in today’s fixtures, his title defense continues in the top half of the draw.
Key Matchups On August 29-30 (IST)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi
Alcaraz, seeded No. 2 and a former US Open champion (2022), faces Italy’s Darderi, seeded 32nd. This is a classic clash of explosive athleticism vs gritty baseline play. This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie
Djokovic, seeded No. 7 and chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, meets Britain’s Norrie in a tactical duel. Expect long rallies and strategic depth. The Serbian great a perfect 6-0 lead in the head-to-head record, but this is the first meeting here at Flushing Meadows.
Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino
Shelton, seeded No. 6, is one of the most exciting American prospects. Mannarino’s lefty finesse could test Shelton’s aggressive style. Italian Mannarino leads his rival 2-1, but Shelton won the last meeting this year at the Canada Masters.
Jerome Kym vs Taylor Fritz
Fritz, seeded No. 4 and the top-ranked American, faces Swiss talent Jerome Kym. Expect a feisty contest when these two players meet for the first time in their careers.
Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Tiafoe, seeded No. 17, brings flair and crowd energy. Struff’s flat hitting and net rushes could make this a thriller. Tiafoe leads his German rival 2-1 in the head-to-head record, and they last met in 2023 in Stuttgart, with the American winning in three sets.
US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
When and where to watch US Open 2025 Men's Singles matches?
Tennis fans can enjoy the US Open 2025 men's singles matches live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.