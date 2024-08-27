Tennis

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon

Aryna Sabalenka has won the last 12 sets she has played following on from her victory at the Cincinnati Masters, and this was her 40th Tour-level win this year

Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match
Aryna Sabalenka made light work of Priscilla Hon to kick-start her US Open campaign in confident fashion on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Sabalenka, who reached the final last year before losing out to Coco Gauff, did not face one break point in the first set and recovered from an indifferent start to the second to stroll into the second round with a 6-3 6-3 victory.

The Belarusian has won the last 12 sets she has played following on from her victory at the Cincinnati Masters, and this was her 40th Tour-level win this year.

Sabalenka will face Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in the second round on Wednesday.

Data debrief: Sabalenka keeps up hard-court form

This was Sabalenka's 24th WTA-level victory on hard courts this year.

Only two players have recorded more victories on the surface in 2024 - Emma Navarro (26) and world number one Iga Swiatek (25).

  US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
