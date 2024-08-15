US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit

Alex de Minaur has confirmed he will particpate in the US Open later this month despite withdrawing from the men's singles at the Paris Olympics. (More Tennis News)
De Minaur sustained a hip injury against Arthur Fils at Wimbledon that forced him to withdraw from his quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic.
The Australian did still compete in the men's doubles at the Games alongside Alexei Popyrin, but lost in the first round to beaten finalists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.
De Minaur's best finish at Flushing Meadows came in 2020 when he reached the quarter-finals, losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in three sets.
The world number 10 has also reached the same stage in his two grand slam appearances this year at the Australian Open and French Open.
"Been working hard trying to recover from my injury," De Minaur wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.
"It’s been very tough missing tournaments and excited to say I’ll be playing US open. Thanks to all the support I’ve gotten, it’s definitely helped me through these tough times."