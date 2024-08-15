Tennis

Naomi Osaka One Of Four Former Champions Handed US Open Wildcards

Osaka, who lost in the final round of qualifying for the Cincinnati Open, won the first of her four grand slam titles at Flushing Meadows in 2018, winning again two years later

Naomi Osaka-tennis-us-open
Naomi Osaka has been handed a wild card at this month's US Open
info_icon

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka and fellow former winners Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu were given wildcards for the upcoming US Open. (More Tennis News)

Osaka, who lost in the final round of qualifying for the Cincinnati Open, won the first of her four grand slam titles at Flushing Meadows in 2018, winning again two years later. 

The former world number one returned to the tour this season after giving birth last year, but has struggled to find the form that led her to climb to the top of the rankings. 

The Japanese is now ranked 90th in the WTA rankings, with her best finishes coming in Doha and 's-Hertogenbosch where she reached the quarter-finals in both. 

She will be joined in the women's singles by Canada's Andreescu, who was crowned the US Open champion after her win over Serena Williams in 2019. 

US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka is a two-time winner. - File
US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards

BY Associated Press

The 24-year-old returned to action this year after missing nine months due to a back injury and reached the French Open third round in her first event back.

Meanwhile, Thiem headlines the wildcards in the men's singles in what will be the final grand slam of his career after confirming he will retire at the end of the season. 

The Austrian won the US Open in 2020 in an epic five-match thriller against Alexander Zverev, but has failed to his best form after sustaining a wrist injury three years ago. 

Also returning thanks to a wildcard is Wawrinka, eight years on from when he claimed the title in New York against Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows. 

The 39-year-old's triumph in the United States was the latest of his three career grand slams, having previously prevailed at the Australian Open and French Open. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: South Africa Win Toss And Opt To Bat
  4. Sachin's Record In Danger? Ponting Picks This Player To Surpass Tendulkar In Test Runs Tally
  5. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Manchester City Preview: Prediction, Team News, Key Players
  2. Real Betis Vs Girona Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 On TV And Online
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 1 Fixtures On TV And Online
  5. English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  2. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
  3. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  5. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 15, 2024
  2. 'Baam And Ram': CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Left, BJP Over RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
  3. 'Pivotal Moment': Doctors' Body FORDA Resumes Strike 2 Days After Calling It Off
  4. In Photos: Glimpses Of 78th Independence Day Celebrations By State Heads
  5. “An Artist has no Caste": Chinki Sinha in conversation with Madhubani artist Shanti Devi
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  2. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  3. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
  4. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
  5. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
World News
  1. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  2. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  3. UN's 1st Fact-Finding Mission To Bangladesh Since 1971 To Probe Killings Of Protesters
  4. Bangladesh Protest: Khaleda Zia's BNP Seeks Arrest And Trial Of Sheikh Hasina Due To Violence In Country
  5. As Gaza Death Toll Passes 40,000, Corpses Are Buried In Yards, Streets, Tiered Graves
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign