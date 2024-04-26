Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur, Madrid Open 2024, Live Streaming, Head To Head: When, Where To Watch In India

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is gearing up to take on Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Madrid Open 2024. This marks their second clay-court encounter this month, setting the stage for an exhilarating match-up on Saturday, April 27. (More Tennis News)
Rafael Nadal made a winning start at the Madrid Open on Thursday, when he raced past 16-year-old wild card Darwin Blanch 6-1, 6-0 after 64 minutes. Nadal's reward is a rematch with Alex de Minaur, who he lost to last week in Barcelona.
Alex de Minaur spoiled Rafael Nadal’s comeback earlier week on Wednesday, when he defeated the Spaniard 7-5, 6-1 at the Barcelona Open.
While Nadal has mostly been absent from the tour in recent seasons due to an injury, De Minaur has reached new heights. The Australian recently peaked in the top 10 for the first time in his career and currently registers at No. 11 in the world. On the other hand, the clay-king Nadal ranks 512 in the world.
Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Head To Head
Rafael Nadal leads the head-to-head against Alex de Minaur 3-2. The Australian won their most recent encounter in the 2024 Barcelona.
When to watch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur at Madrid Open 2024
Rafael Nadal will get on court against Alex de Minaur on Saturday, April 27 but time is to be declared.
Where to watch the Madrid Open 2024 in India?
The Mutua Madrid Open 2024 will be available to stream on the Sony LIV app in India.
In the United States, it will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel.
In the United Kingdom, the live actions from the Madrid Open will be covered by Sky Sports.