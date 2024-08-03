Tennis

Paris Olympics: Ebden, Peers Claim Gold In Men's Doubles

Matthew Ebden and John Peers were crowned Olympic champions in the men's doubles after their victory over the United States' Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram

Matthew Ebden and John Peers won gold in the mens doubles at the Paris Olympics
Matthew Ebden and John Peers won gold in the men's doubles at the Paris Olympics
Matthew Ebden and John Peers were crowned Olympic champions in the men's doubles after their victory over the United States' Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram. (More Tennis News)

The Australian duo came from a set down to win on Court Philippe Chatrier in just over two hours, emerging 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-1) 10-8 victors at Roland-Garros. 

Krajicek and Ram would start well, winning a break point in the sixth game, only for their Australian opponents to respond instantly to level the encounter at 4-4. 

With both pairs holding their serve for the remainder, a tie-break would decide who would take the first set, with the Americans able to obtain the early advantage. 

Krajicek and Ram found another early break in the second, but again saw their lead vanish as Ebden and Peers rallied to win three consecutive games. 

The Australian's took the game to a second tie-break, producing some stunning tennis along the way as the encounter went the distance in the French capital. 

Ebden and Peers would carry their momentum into the decider, and despite missing four gold medal points, were able to hold on to secure the triumph. 

Data Debrief: Australia strike gold at Roland-Garros

Ebden and Peers showed grit and determination worthy of winning a gold medal, coming from a set down to scoop the top prize.

The Australian's impressed on serve, scoring nine aces compared to Krajicek and Ram's six, winning 73% of their first-serve points. 

