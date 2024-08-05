Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success

Novak Djokovic has backed Carlos Alcaraz to win Olympic gold in the future after edging the Spaniard in a tightly contested final on Sunday. (More Tennis News)
The Serb secured the top prize at the Games for the first time, completing a career golden slam with a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) victory.
Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic at Wimbledon to claim his second grand slam of the season last month, was reduced to tears after the match, having to step away from his post-match interview.
Djokovic was full of praise for the Spaniard's performance and predicted the silver medal is only the start of his success at the Olympics.
Another epic final, Carlos Alcaraz. El Clasico," Djokovic posted on X.
"Congratulations to you and your team for an excellent Olympics. Considering your age, your energy and the way you play, you probably have 20 more Olympics ahead of you.
"Your gold will come. Until next time, amigo."
Djokovic's appearance in Paris was his fifth Games for Serbia, and he became just the second player in the Open Era to win all four grand slams, the Olympics gold medal and the ATP Tour Finals, after Andre Agassi.
He is also the oldest player to secure the top prize in either the men's or women's singles at 37 years and 74 days since the sport returned to the schedule in 1988.