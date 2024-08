Tennis

Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics

Novak Djokovic delivered a clay masterclass, his best performance of the season to outclass the in-form Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to win his first Olympic gold medal. The 37-year-old Serb came through a pair of tie-breaks as well as a 94-minute first set to complete the victory against his rival to become an Olympic champion just eight weeks after undergoing a surgery on his right leg.