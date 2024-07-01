Novak Djokovic Vs Vit Kopriva Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Novak Djokovic is set to take part in the Wimbledon court just three and a half weeks after undergoing knee surgery. This recovery sets the stage for his pursuit of a historic 25th Grand Slam title, with his opening round opponent being Vit Kopriva on Tuesday, July 2 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic's quest for a record-extending Roland Garros title was cut short in the quarterfinals. A right knee injury forced him to withdraw before his scheduled match. However, he's undergone successful surgery and recovered remarkably quickly, making a surprise return for Wimbledon.
Meanwhile, Vit Kopriva has earned his spot on the big stage. He battled through the qualifying rounds, overcoming a first-round deficit against Henri Squire. His second qualifier was another test of endurance, requiring three sets to defeat Hugo Dellien.
Novak Djokovic Vs Vit Kopriva: Head To Head
Novak Djokovic and Vit Kopriva will be facing each other for the first time.
Here is everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic Vs Vit Kopriva, Wimbledon 2024 Round 1 live streaming
When to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Vit Kopriva Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 Game?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Vit Kopriva Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 game will be played on Tuesday, July 2 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at 3:30PM IST (Estimated Time).
Where to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Vit Kopriva Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 Game?
The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.
Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.