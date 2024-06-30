Naomi Osaka Vs Diane Parry, Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka returns to Wimbledon action, facing off against rising star Diane Parry in their opening round on Monday, July 1 at All England Club in London. (More Tennis News)
Following her return after a long leave, Osaka has shown glimpses of her former brilliance. She's racked up 15 wins in 27 matches this season, reaching the quarterfinals in Qatar and Libema, and pushing Iga Swiatek to three sets at the French Open. However, her recent exit in Berlin serves as a reminder of the work needed.
Looking to bounce back, Osaka sets her sights on a deep run at Wimbledon, where she'll aim to reclaim her dominance on the grass courts.
On the other hand, young gun Diane Parry has been turning heads this year. With 15 wins from 28 matches, she's showcasing her talent. Her impressive run includes a Nottingham Open semifinal, an ATX Open quarterfinal showing, and a hard-fought second-round French Open exit against Elina Svitolina.
Parry arrives at Wimbledon brimming with confidence and ready to make a statement. But would it be enough to face Osaka?
Here is Naomi Osaka Vs Diane Parry, Wimbledon 2024 Round 1, Live Streaming Information
When to watch Naomi Osaka Vs Diane Parry Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 Game?
Indian tennis fans can watch Naomi Osaka Vs Diane Parry, Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 Game on Monday, July 1st at 7:30 pm (estimated time) IST at All England Club in London.
Where to watch Naomi Osaka Vs Diane Parry Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 Game?
Indian tennis enthusiasts can watch Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 tennis tournament on Disney+ Hotstar. Wimbledon matches will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.