Aryna Sabalenka Vs Emina Bektas, Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

The stage is set for a captivating clash in the opening round of the Wimbledon Women's Singles 2024 between Emina Bektas and Aryna Sabalenka on Monday, July 1st at All England Club in London. (More Tennis News)
Sabalenka, ranking third in the world, has been on fire this year, racking up 30 wins in 39 matches. Her dominance peaked with an Australian Open title, showcasing her top form. While falling short in the finals of Brisbane, Madrid, and Rome (all to Swiatek in straight sets), Sabalenka is still an opponent that people worry facing.
On the other hand, American Emina Bektas (ranked 107th) enters Wimbledon. Mostly playing on the ITF circuit (1 WTA Challenger, 7 ITF titles), she finally reaches a Grand Slam singles main draw after six years, following her 2016 doubles debut.
Here is Aryna Sabalenka Vs Emina Bektas, Wimbledon 2024 Round 1, Live Streaming Information
When to watch Aryna Sabalenka Vs Emina Bektas Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 Game?
Indian tennis fans can watch Aryna Sabalenka Vs Emina Bektas, Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 Game on Monday, July 1st at 7:30 pm (estimated time) IST at All England Club in London.
Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka Vs Emina Bektas, Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 Game In India?
Indian tennis enthusiasts can watch Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 tennis tournament on Disney+ Hotstar. Wimbledon matches will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.