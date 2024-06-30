Carlos Alcaraz vs Mark Lajal Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Carlos Alcaraz comes into the Wimbledon 2024 on the back of a sensational French Open success. The third seed Spaniard will face-off against Estonia's Mark Lajal in the opening round at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Monday, Jul 1. (More Tennis News)
Just a fortnight ago, Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in an epic five set match 6-2, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 at Roland Garros.
The Spanish star is the defending champion at the Grass Court Grand Slam but received an eye opener when he was upstaged by Jack Draper at Queen's Championships.
Draper defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 6-3. Lajal will play his first main draw match of the year and comes into the main draw after having a great run at the Wimbledon qualifiers.
He won the ticket to the main draw by defeating James Duckworth in the final round of qualifying with an emphatic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory.
When is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Mark Lajal, first round match at Wimbledon?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Mark Lajal, first round match, will be played on Monday, July 1.
What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Mark Lajal, first round match at Wimbledon?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Mark Lajal, first round match at Wimbledon will begin at 6:00 pm IST (approximately).
On which court will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Mark Lajal, first round match at Wimbledon will be played?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Mark Lajal, first round match at Wimbledon will be played on Centre Court.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?
The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.
Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.