Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India

US Open begins Monday, August 26 and with the tournament also begins Novak Djokovic's bid to become the most decorated singles tennis player of all time. (More Tennis News)
If the 37-year-old Serb manages to win this year's US Open, he will surpass Margaret Court to win an unprecedented 25th major title. He is currently tied with Court on 24 Grand Slam titles and Djokovic will have another chance to break the tie, starting Monday.
The defending champion is coming into the US Open with his maiden Olympic gold which he won by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Paris Games earlier this month.
Djokovic has won at the Flushing Meadows four times including last year. The world No 2 also won the 2011, 2015 and 2018 edition. However, he has not played any of preceding hard court tournaments after his Paris triumph.
Novak Djokovic Round 1 US Open Opponent
Djokovic faces Moldova's Radu Albot in the opening round of the US Open. Albot won three qualifying matches to make it to the main draw of the men's singles competition at the US Open. Albot is a solid player but it will be really difficult for the Moldovan to match Djokovic's level.
Novak Djokovic vs Radu Albot Live Streaming
When will Novak Djokovic's first round US Open match against Radu Albot start?
Novak Djokovic will face Radu Albot in the first round of the US Open on the opening day itself. In India, the estimated time of Djokovic's match is 5:45 AM IST (August 27).
Where to watch Novak Djokovic's first round US Open match against Raduu Albot?
The US Open 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the tournament will take place on the Sony LIV application and website.