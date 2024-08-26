Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India

The only Indian in action at the US Open 2024 men's singles tournament, Sumit Nagal, will again be in focus as the tournament begins Monday, August 26. (More Tennis News)
With his appearance at the Flushing Meadows, Nagal, ranked 73 in the world, will become the first Indian since 2019 to play in all four Grand Slams of a year. Before Nagal, it was Prajnesh Gunneswaran who had played all four Grand Slams of 2018.
The 27-year-old made it to the second round in the Australian but failed to cross the first hurdle at the French Open and the Wimbledon. Nadal was also shown the exit door in the first round of the Paris Olympics.
Sumit Nagal US Open Round 1 Opponent
Nagal will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the opening round of the US Open. Griekspoor is a Dutch who is at the 40th spot in the ATP rankings and Nagal will definitely face a tough challenge in the opening round itself.
The highest-ranked player from Netherlands, Griekspoor made it to the third round of Australian and French Open while in the Wimbledon he was knocked out of the second round.
Sumit Nagal Vs Tallon Griekspoor Live Streaming
When will Sumit Nagal's first round US Open match against Tallon Griekspoor start?
Sumit Nagal will face Tallon Griekspoor in the first round of the US Open on the opening day itself. In India, the estimated time of Nagal's match is 1:00 AM IST (August 27).
Where to watch Sumit Nagal's first round US Open match against Tallon Griekspoor?
The US Open 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the tournament will take place on the Sony LIV application and website.