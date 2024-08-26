“Everyone who came here, they think they are ready to win. I think it's not about who is ready. You can be ready better' than the rest of the group," said Sabalenka, a two-time champion at the Australian Open and runner-up to Gauff at last year's U.S. Open, "but at the end of the day, it's all about how hard are you ready to fight for it — especially on those days when you don't feel your best.”