Tennis

US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

US Open gets underway on August 26 with Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff the defending champions

us-open-2024-tennis-image-ap-photo
The US Open 2024 gets underway from Monday, August 26. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

The US Open, the year's final Grand Slam tournament which is organized by the United States Tennis Association, will get underway on August 26, Monday. It was first held in 1881 in Newport and was originally termed as US National Championships. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

The tournament will start off from August 26 and conclude on September 8.

What are the key dates for US Open 2024?

Men's and women's singles competition: Monday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 8

Doubles and mixed doubles competition: Begins Wednesday, Aug. 28

Mixed doubles final: Thursday, Sept. 5

Women's doubles final: Friday, Sept. 6

Men's doubles final: Saturday, September 7

Women's singles final: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. local time

Men's singles final: Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m local time

Where does US Open take place?

The US Open mostly takes place at the Flushing Meadows and remains one of the famous grounds in world tennis. The other three venues at the US Open are - Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand.

Who are the defending US Open champions?

In men's, Novak Djokovic is the defending champion after he lifted the trophy in 2023 to beat Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. In the women's singles, Coco Gauff landed her first career major title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner of Italy falls during his quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. - (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March

BY Associated Press

What is the prize money for US Open 2024?

Men's and women's singles

Winner: $3,600,000

Finalist: $1,8000,000

Semifinalists: $1,000,000

Quarterfinalists: $530,000

Winner: $750,000

Finalist: $375,000

Semifinalists: $190,000

Quarterfinalists: $110,000

Top ranked players before US Open 2024

MEN

1 Jannik Sinner (Italy)

2 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

3 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

4 Alexander Zverev (Germany)

5 Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

6 Andrey Rublev (Russia)

7 Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

8 Casper Ruud (Norway)

9 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

10 Alex de Minaur (Australia)

WOMEN

1 Iga Swiatek (Poland)

2 Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

3 Coco Gauff (United States)

4 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

5 Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

6 Jessica Pegula (United States)

7 Zheng Qinwen (China)

8 Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

9 Maria Sakkari (Greece)

10 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Where to watch US Open 2024 on TV and Online in India?

In India, the US Open 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. As for live streaming, one can watch it on the SonyLIV app and website.

Other Regions:

Africa: beIN Sports and SuperSport.

Europe: Eurosport, Sky Sports, Puls4, SRF/RSI, Sportdeutschland.TV, SuperTennis and Telefonica/Movistar.

Asia Pacific & Oceania: CCTV, CJ ENM, Digicel, MIGU, Nine, PCCW, Sportcast, TDM, SPOTV, Stan Sport, TVNZ and WOWOW.

Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN International

Middle East: beIN Sports.

North America: ESPN, TSN, RDS

