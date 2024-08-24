US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The US Open, the year's final Grand Slam tournament which is organized by the United States Tennis Association, will get underway on August 26, Monday. It was first held in 1881 in Newport and was originally termed as US National Championships. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
The tournament will start off from August 26 and conclude on September 8.
What are the key dates for US Open 2024?
Men's and women's singles competition: Monday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 8
Doubles and mixed doubles competition: Begins Wednesday, Aug. 28
Mixed doubles final: Thursday, Sept. 5
Women's doubles final: Friday, Sept. 6
Men's doubles final: Saturday, September 7
Women's singles final: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. local time
Men's singles final: Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m local time
Where does US Open take place?
The US Open mostly takes place at the Flushing Meadows and remains one of the famous grounds in world tennis. The other three venues at the US Open are - Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand.
Who are the defending US Open champions?
In men's, Novak Djokovic is the defending champion after he lifted the trophy in 2023 to beat Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. In the women's singles, Coco Gauff landed her first career major title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
What is the prize money for US Open 2024?
Winner: $3,600,000
Finalist: $1,8000,000
Semifinalists: $1,000,000
Quarterfinalists: $530,000
Winner: $750,000
Finalist: $375,000
Semifinalists: $190,000
Quarterfinalists: $110,000
Top ranked players before US Open 2024
MEN
1 Jannik Sinner (Italy)
2 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
3 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
4 Alexander Zverev (Germany)
5 Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
6 Andrey Rublev (Russia)
7 Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)
8 Casper Ruud (Norway)
9 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
10 Alex de Minaur (Australia)
WOMEN
1 Iga Swiatek (Poland)
2 Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
3 Coco Gauff (United States)
4 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
5 Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
6 Jessica Pegula (United States)
7 Zheng Qinwen (China)
8 Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)
9 Maria Sakkari (Greece)
10 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)
Where to watch US Open 2024 on TV and Online in India?
In India, the US Open 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. As for live streaming, one can watch it on the SonyLIV app and website.
Other Regions:
Africa: beIN Sports and SuperSport.
Europe: Eurosport, Sky Sports, Puls4, SRF/RSI, Sportdeutschland.TV, SuperTennis and Telefonica/Movistar.
Asia Pacific & Oceania: CCTV, CJ ENM, Digicel, MIGU, Nine, PCCW, Sportcast, TDM, SPOTV, Stan Sport, TVNZ and WOWOW.
Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN International
Middle East: beIN Sports.
North America: ESPN, TSN, RDS