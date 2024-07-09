Novak Djokovic coasted into the Wimbledon quarter-finals after dispatching Holger Rune in straight sets on Monday. (More Tennis News)
The 24-time major champion held his serve throughout a dominant Centre Court performance, triumphing 6-3 6-4 6-2 to move into the 60th grand slam quarter-final of his illustrious career.
Djokovic never looked troubled by his opponent, nor by the knee injury that required surgery last month, en route to setting up a last-eight meeting with ninth seed Alex de Minaur.
The seven-time Wimbledon champion dropped sets in his previous two victories but Rune's early showing suggested a routine victory from the off, as the Dane committed nine unforced errors in a one-sided first set.
Serbia's Djokovic latched onto those failures at will, taking just half an hour to seize a 1-0 match lead after breaking Rune's first service game and holding out from then on.
Rune improved in the second set, yet a cruel drop of service handed a 4-3 advantage to Djokovic, who then relinquished six set-point chances on his opponent's struggling serve.
A partisan crowd appeared in favour of Rune, celebrating every point won, yet Djokovic needed just one more set point to seal the second before glancing towards the spectators to quieten them down.
Djokovic repeated the dose in the third – and final – set, breaking Rune's opening serving game, though the 15th seed did squander an opportunity to break when attempting to level midway through.
That missed chance was once again punished emphatically as Djokovic secured another break in the following game before sealing a convincing victory in just over two hours.
Data Debrief: Djokovic edging toward Wimbledon history
Djokovic held a modest 3-3 against top-20 players in 2024 before this clash, though Rune proved no match for the Wimbledon veteran.
With this victory, Djokovic moved second in the all-time list for most quarter-final appearances at the grass-court major, surpassing Jimmy Connors (14) – only Roger Federer (18) can better the Serbian's 15.
Djokovic's next aim will be levelling Federer's record eight triumphs at Wimbledon, starting with a last-eight clash against De Minaur.