Tennis

Italian Open: Naomi Osaka Makes Winning Return, Moves To Second Round

This was Naomi Osaka's first win over a top-50 opponent on clay since she defeated Victoria Azarenka at Roland Garros in 2019. She will face Marta Kostyuk in the second round of Italian Open

Naomi Osaka in action at the Italian Open in Rome.
Naomi Osaka claimed a straight sets victory over Clara Burel in the first round of the Italian Open. (More Tennis News)

Making her first appearance in Rome since 2021, former world number one Osaka prevailed 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 on Wednesday, marking her first win over a top-50 opponent on clay since she defeated Victoria Azarenka at Roland Garros in 2019.

Osaka, who is now ranked 173rd in the world by the WTA, will face Marta Kostyuk in the second round. 

She previously faced Kostyuk in the 2020 US Open, en route to winning her third major title.

Data Debrief: Back With A Bang

Osaka reached the quarter-finals of the Italian Open in 2019, but did not win a game in 2021 and has not appeared at any other edition since then.

That means the 26-year-old won her first match at the event since she beat Mihaela Buzarnescu in 2019 (1,819 days ago). She wrapped up the win in one hour and 24 minutes, finishing with 27 winners, including eight aces.

