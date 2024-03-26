Tennis

Andy Murray Out For 'Extended Period' After Serious Ankle Injury During Miami Open Loss

In the final set of his Miami Open 2024 match against Tomas Machac, Andy Murray collapsed to the floor after he hurt his ankle when racing towards the net. The 36-year-old has now confirmed that his anterior talo-fubular ligament and calcaneofibular ligament have been ruptured

British tennis legend Andy Murray will retire at the end of this season. Photo: Steven Paston/PA
Andy Murray is set for an “extended spell” on the sidelines after he suffered a serious ankle injury during his defeat to Tomas Machac at the Miami Open. (More Tennis News)

Murray lost a marathon encounter to the Czech player by a 5-7 7-5 7-6 (5) score, but has seemingly left America with a more significant issue.

During the 10th game of the final set, Murray collapsed to the floor after he hurt his ankle when racing towards the net, having sealed the point which won the game.

A medical time-out was initially called for the three-time major winner, but he picked himself up and continued, only to lose the decider on a tie-breaker.

The 36-year-old, who is set to retire later this year, has now confirmed the severity of his injury with both his Anterior Talo-Fubular ligament (ATFL) and Calcaneofibular ligament (CFL) ruptured.

“Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL,” Murray said on Instagram.

“I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps.

“Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period.

“But I’ll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”

Murray had revealed in February – during the Dubai Open – his intention to retire this year, telling reporters: “I don’t plan on playing much past this summer.”

It followed a string of first-round exits in Australia and France, but Murray has managed to improve his form over the past month.

The double-Wimbledon champion has beaten Denis Shapovalov and David Goffin at recent tournaments before he claimed back-to-back wins in Miami for the first time since August.

Murray defeated Matteo Berrettini in round one and claimed a semblance of revenge over Australian Open conqueror Tomas Martin Etcheverry, but lost after three hours and 27 minutes to Machac on Sunday.

More worrying for the Scot will be the prospect of a lengthy lay-off, especially with Wimbledon only three months away as Murray’s swansong is threatened by this potentially-serious ankle injury.

