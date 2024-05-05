Jannik Sinner Joins Carlos Alcaraz In Withdrawing From Italian Open

Jannik Sinner has joined Carlos Alcaraz in withdrawing from the Italian Open due to injury. (More Tennis News)
Sinner, who pulled out of his quarter-final tie with Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Madrid Open this week, is suffering with a hip issue.
It means the world number two will not participate in what would have been a home tournament in Rome, in what is sure to be a disappointment to the Italian fans.
"It is not easy to write this message but after speaking again with the doctors and specialists about my hip problems I have to announce that unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome," he wrote on X.
"Obviously I'm very sad that I didn't recover, it being one of my favourite tournaments ever. I couldn't wait to come back and play at home in front of the Italian crowd."
Sinner added he was focusing on recovering in time to play at the French Open, which starts towards the end of May.
On Friday, world number one Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open due to an arm problem.