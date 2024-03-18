Tennis

Indian Wells Open: Iga Swiatek Eases To Final Victory Over Maria Sakkari

In a repeat of the 2022 final at Indian Wells, Swiatek proved too strong and won her second WTA title of the year with a straightforward 6-4 6-0 success

Advertisement
S
Stats Perform
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
Ryan%20Sun%2FAP
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, holds the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open. Photo: Ryan Sun/AP
info_icon

World number one Iga Swiatek coasted to victory over Maria Sakkari to win the BNP Paribas Open final. (More Tennis News)

In a repeat of the 2022 final at Indian Wells, Swiatek proved too strong and won her second WTA title of the year with a straightforward 6-4 6-0 success.

Swiatek, 22, never looked in trouble and once again showed why she has spent nearly two years atop the women’s rankings.

The Polish star raced into a lead as stars including Zendaya and Tom Holland watched on, sealing the opening set with a perfect forehand drive after Sakkari had briefly looked to fight back by breaking to level at 3-3.

Advertisement
India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) with Renuka Singh (R) in training - null
'Mouth-taped' India Cricket Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Footballer Erling Haaland, Tennis Star Iga Swiatek's Club

BY Annesha Ghosh

The second set was even more of a one-sided affair as Greece’s Sakkari, beaten in the final two years ago 6-4 6-1, could not win a game this time around.

Swiatek needed just 20 minutes to wrap it up and now plots victory at the Miami Open.

“Every year I come here, I feel a really positive vibe,” she said on court following her latest success.

“I want to thank my team, for every little thing we work on, which ends up working. For sure we’re going to celebrate – many things to celebrate.”

Advertisement
Tags
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    MOST POPULAR
    Advertisement
    WATCH
    Advertisement
    PHOTOS
    Advertisement
    Advertisement