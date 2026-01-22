Australian Open, Day 4: Mirra Andreeva Pips Maria Sakkari to Storm Into Third Round
Eighth seed Maria Andreeva races past Maria Sakkari to reach round three of the Australian Open 2026, thus becoming the youngest player ever to achieve this feat. The 18-year old rising star defeated the former World No.3 6-0, 6-4 in just over an hour. The Russian star had a win percentage of 64 and 59 in the first and second serves, respectively.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE