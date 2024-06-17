Tennis

Sumit Nagal: India's Top-Seed Attains Career-High ATP Ranking Of 71

The 26-year-old, who will be the sole Indian in the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics, has so far logged 777 ATP points

sumit nagal twitter X @nagalsumit
Sumit Nagal posing for a photo after finishing as runner-up of Perugia ATP Challenger on Sunday. Photo: X/ @nagalsumit
info_icon

India's Sumit Nagal continued his ascent in the ATP singles chart, climbing to a career-high ranking of 71 on Monday. (Tennis News)

His previous best was 77 last week.

The Olympic-bound Nagal jumped six places following his runner-up finish at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who will be the sole Indian in the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics, has so far logged 777 ATP points.

A string of impressive results in recent times has not only helped Nagal improve his ranking but also make the cut for the singles event at the Paris Games.

The year began with a historic second-round outing at the Australian Open. While he bowed out of the French Open in the first round, Nagal is set to compete at in the main draw of Wimbledon followed by the Paris Olympics at Roland Garros.

India's Sumit Nagal in action during his singles semi-final match against Italy's Stefano Napolitano at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2024 on Saturday, February 17 at KSLTA Stadium. - Bengaluru Open
Perugia Challenger: Sumit Nagal Falls Short In Final Against Luciano Darderi

BY PTI

He had won the men's singles crown at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger event in Germany earlier this month and the Chennai Open in February.

Nagal, who is currently the best-ranked Indian singles player, has won four ATP Challenger titles since 2023 and Heilbronn was his fourth title on clay.

