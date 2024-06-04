Tennis

Iga Swiatek Vs Marketa Vondrousova, French Open 2024: World No 1 Steamrolls Opponent To Enter Roland Garros SFs

The reigning Roland-Garros champion took just over an hour to complete a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 rout of the reigning Wimbledon champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Swiatek dropped just two games against Vondrousova
Iga Swiatek soared into her fourth French Open semi-final after another statement victory over fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova. (More Tennis News)

The reigning Roland-Garros champion took just over an hour to complete a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 rout of the reigning Wimbledon champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Swiatek has not looked back since surviving match point against Naomi Osaka in round two, wrapping up a dominant 6-0 6-0 humbling of Anastasia Potapova in the last 16.

She built on that momentum against a player she had beaten in each of their three previous meetings, including a 6-1 6-2 victory in round one on the way to winning her first French Open in 2020.

Indeed, Swiatek set the tone by winning 12 of the first 15 points then, following a lengthy fourth game, eight of the last 11 - and 11 from 14 overall on first serve - to draw first blood inside just 28 minutes.

It marked the second year running she had achieved three successive bagels at Roland Garros, also doing so against Claire Liu and Xinyu Wang 12 months ago.

Vondrousova - the 2019 French Open finalist - had only dropped a single set on route to the quarter-finals, though she did stop the rot in game two of the second set.

That halted the Pole's run of 20 successive games won, but all it did was briefly delay the inevitable as she sailed into the last four, where Coco Gauff awaits.

Data Debrief: Swiatek matches Serena and Navratilova

Her latest bagel made Swiatek the first player since Serena Williams against Sara Errani in 2013 to win the opening set of a French Open quarter-final 6-0 against a top-10 opponent.

It also made fifth seed Vondrousova only the second top-10 player in the last four decades to concede multiple opening sets 6-0 at a single slam - after Kim Clijsters here in 2003.

Swiatek subsequently wrapped up her 33rd win in 35 matches at Roland-Garros - a tally only bettered by Chris Evert (34) after her opening 35 matches here.

That winning percentage of 94.2 per cent is only bettered in a single women's singles major during the Open Era by Margaret Court at the Australian Open (95.5 per cent, 21-1) and French Open (95.2 per cent, 20-1).

Speaking of greatness, the Pole has only dropped two games across her last two matches. That is the joint-most combined in the last 16 and quarter-finals in a single slam, matching Martina Navratilova's tally from the same stages of the 1989 US Open.

