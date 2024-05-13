Tennis

Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Passes Angelique Kerber Test, Enters Quarter-Finals

Three-time grand slam winner Angelique Kerber provided Iga Swiatek with a real step up after routine victories over Bernarda Pera and Yulia Putintseva in the first two rounds of Italian Open in Rome

Iga Swiatek celebrates Monday's win over Angelique Kerber in the Italian Open round of 16 at Rome.
Two-time Italian Open champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarter-finals of this year's tournament with an impressive 7-5 6-3 win over Angelique Kerber on Monday. (More Tennis News)

Three-time grand slam winner Kerber provided Swiatek with a real step up after routine victories over Bernarda Pera and Yulia Putintseva in the first two rounds on the clay in Rome.

Kerber responded to Swiatek's first break – which came in the eighth game – with one of her own, but the world number one then recaptured her composure to force a series of break points in Kerber's next two service games, finally converting at the eighth attempt to take the opener. 

Iga Swiatek is into the last 16 of the Italian Open.
Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Beats Yulia Putintseva To Enter Rome WTA 1000 Fourth Round

Kerber refused to go away, breaking straight back in the first game of the second set, but Swiatek upped her game to take the contest away from the 36-year-old.

Swiatek dropped just three further points on her own serve from there, adding three breaks of her own to set up a last-eight meeting with Madison Keys for Tuesday. 

Data Debrief: Swiatek Unmatched On Clay

While Kerber rolled back the years to trouble Swiatek early on, she lacked the staying power to live with the world number one in longer rallies on a surface where she is truly unmatched. 

Zheng Qinwen celebrates her victory over Naomi Osaka.
Italian Open: Naomi Osaka Knocked Out By Zheng Qinwen In Last 16

Her win ratio at clay-court events at WTA 1000-level now stands at 88.2 per cent (30 wins, four defeats), the best of any player to have played a minimum of five matches since the format's 2009 introduction, ahead of Serena Williams at 88 per cent. 

