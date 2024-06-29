Taylor Fritz remains on course to complete a hat-trick of titles at Eastbourne, with a straight-sets victory over Aleksandar Vukic sending him through to the final. (More Tennis News)
The American, who lifted the trophy here in 2019 and 2013, prevailed 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) with five of the six sets he has played this week going to tie-breaks.
Nevertheless, the top seed is now one win away from landing his first ATP title of the season.
"[Being a former champion] has been helping me all week," he said. "I love playing here. The tournament is extra special to me because this is where I got my first title. Hopefully, I'll be back tomorrow to get number three."
Standing in his way is Max Purcell, who will contest his maiden ATP tour-level final after ending the hopes of home favourite Billy Harris.
The Australian has enjoyed a timely upturn in form this week, having arrived at Eastbourne off the back of four successive defeats.
Purcell was taken the distance by the British wildcard, but eventually came through 6-4 4-6 6-4.
Data Debrief: History beckons for Fritz
The joint-most successful player in the history of the ATP 250 event, Fritz is one victory away from surpassing Feliciano Lopez (also two titles) on the roll of honour.
The American has only dropped eight points on first serve across his three matches this week.
Meanwhile, his opponent is set to march into uncharted territory on Saturday, having come good when it mattered in the deciding set - winning 16 of his 20 points on first serve.