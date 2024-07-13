Diego Schwartzman hopes player conditions across the ATP and WTA Tours can improve after pledging his allegiance to the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), co-founded by Novak Djokovic. (More Tennis News)
Schwartzman also revealed that Vasek Pospisil was eager to add his name to the star-studded executive committee, which includes Hubert Hurkacz and Ons Jabeur.
Speaking to Stats Perform, Schwartzman said: "Well, it took a long time for me to decide and go in. Vasek was trying hard to have me there. Also, ATP always, when they have this selection of the ATP council and the players council, they always try to have me in there.
"My English has been improving over the last few years, so it was good for them to have this kind of combination of a Latin voice, who is English speaking and a strong voice."
Whether it is the mandatory tour events, the short off-season period or the late nights at grand slams, tennis top stars have long called for improved conditions off the court to allow for better quality on it.
Schwartzman, who achieved a career-high world ranking of eight in 2020, admits to having his own battles with the ATP, which led to an alignment with the PTPA.
"I always have strong thoughts, I’m always fighting with the ATP, with the tour managers, with everyone and trying to get better conditions for the players. So, I think that was why I joined PTPA a few months ago," he added.
Since turning professional in 2010, Schwartzman has seen the highs and lows of the sport across his 14-year stint on the Tour.
The Argentine remains competitive with the elite and will no doubt hope to add to the four ATP titles already to his name.
Off the court, he has high hopes that by having 24-time grand slam champion Djokovic at the helm of the PTPA, change across the ATP and WTA Tours is not far away.
Schwartzman said of Djokovic: "He started pushing hard in 2020, 2019. Without the PTPA at that time, pushing for the players, under COVID-19 conditions, it was very hard for us to play the tournaments, with many different conditions, depending on all the different countries and it was tough for us and he had at that time his voice and he was pushing to help the players.
"Then Vasek joined him, and to have this combination between the number one and the guy who has his own voice, and Vasek helping other ranking players, so in the end they are growing very fast.
"I think also with the women now, many different girls have joined PTPA, strong names, and I think that’s very important. As many names as we have, we also have Novak as a main voice. I think that’s very important.
"It was very difficult for tennis to reach because it’s an individual sport, it's always difficult to think as a collective, a group of players because we come from different situations, different countries and it the end Djokovic helps a lot to make us feel like we have a strong voice."