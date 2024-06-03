Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Daniil Medvedev is ready for a tough challenge against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the French Open 2024 on Monday, June 3, at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Both players have been in good form this year. (More Tennis News)
On the way to the fourth round, Alex de Minaur defeated German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff in a tough match that was interrupted by bad weather. He lost the first set but came back strong to win the game 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. This is the first time that de Minaur has made it to the second week of the French Open.
Meanwhile, Medvedev clinched a hard-fought victory in his third-round match against the Czech Tomas Machac. He defeated Machac 7-6(4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 in a 3-hour and 24-minute-long match.
Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur Head To Head
Daniil Medvedev, with his previous French Open experience, currently leads the head-to-head against Alex de Minaur by a 6-2 margin. However, all eight of their meetings have taken place on hard courts, and they have yet to face each other on any other surface.
Live streaming Details For Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur
When to watch Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur, Fourth Round, French Open?
The Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur's fourth-round match is estimated to start at 3:45pm IST on Monday, June 3 at Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Where to watch Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur, Fourth Round, French Open?
The Indian fans can watch the French Open 2024 matches on TV via Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will be on the SonyLiv app and website.