Tennis

Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Daniil Medvedev will face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Monday, June 3. Read more for live streaming details

Italian Open Tennis 2024 Daniil Medvedev_Photo_3
Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
info_icon

Daniil Medvedev is ready for a tough challenge against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the French Open 2024 on Monday, June 3, at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Both players have been in good form this year. (More Tennis News)

On the way to the fourth round, Alex de Minaur defeated German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff in a tough match that was interrupted by bad weather. He lost the first set but came back strong to win the game 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. This is the first time that de Minaur has made it to the second week of the French Open.

Meanwhile, Medvedev clinched a hard-fought victory in his third-round match against the Czech Tomas Machac. He defeated Machac 7-6(4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 in a 3-hour and 24-minute-long match.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his fourth-round win over Felix Auger-Aliassime at French Open 2024 on Sunday (June 2). - AP/Thibault Camus
French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Face-Off, Swiatek Serves Double-Bagel Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur Head To Head

Daniil Medvedev, with his previous French Open experience, currently leads the head-to-head against Alex de Minaur by a 6-2 margin. However, all eight of their meetings have taken place on hard courts, and they have yet to face each other on any other surface.

Live streaming Details For Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur

When to watch Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur, Fourth Round, French Open?

The Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur's fourth-round match is estimated to start at 3:45pm IST on Monday, June 3 at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Where to watch Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur, Fourth Round, French Open?

The Indian fans can watch the French Open 2024 matches on TV via Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will be on the SonyLiv app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 03, 2024
  2. As Hyderabad Ceases To Be Joint Capital, Andhra Pradesh’s 10-year Long Capital Dilemma Continues
  3. OJEE Result 2024, Rankcard Released On ojee.nic.in | Steps, Direct Links To Check Odisha JEE Result
  4. Govt Imposing More Burden On people: CPI(M) On Hike In Milk Prices, Highway Toll
  5. Bengaluru Breaks 133-Year Record With Highest Rainfall In Single Day In June
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Gives A Contemporary Twist To Traditional Attire
  2. Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Reportedly Goes Into Labour; Actor Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital
  3. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  4. Ammy Virk Has THIS To Say On Diljit Dosanjh's No-Turban Look In 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
  5. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  2. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 6: When And Where To Watch
  4. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Face-Off, Swiatek Serves Double-Bagel Win
World News
  1. Island Near US Prepares For Evacuation Due To Rising Sea Levels
  2. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  3. Should It Be Lonely At The Top?
  4. Mount Everest Tragedies: A Grim History Of Fatalities
  5. Long Queues At Mount Everest A Risk For Climate And Climbers
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'Will Soon Start Polling In J&K', Says CEC; 64.2 Cr Indians Voted In LS Polls
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals