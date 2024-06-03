Tennis

French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Face-Off, Swiatek Serves Double-Bagel Win

The 10th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov trumped eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets, and Jannik Sinner had to rally to ward off home favourite Corentin Moutet in the round of 16. Here is a recap of the highlights of French Open, Day 8

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates win over Felix Auger-Aliassime, French Open 2024 Day 8, AP photo
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his fourth-round win over Felix Auger-Aliassime at French Open 2024 on Sunday (June 2). Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
On a day that saw Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Carlos Alcaraz and most of the remaining top-10 seeds progress through the fourth round of French Open 2024, what caught many an eye was Iga Swiatek's double-bagel win over Anastasia Potapova. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

That, and much more in our recap of Day 8 at Roland Garros.

Dimitrov Ousts Hurkacz In All Top-10 Clash

In the only all top-10 clash of the day, the 10th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov trumped eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. With that, the Bulgarian made his first quarter-final at the clay-court major. The 33-year-old has now entered the last eight at each of the four Majors.

Swiatek's Double-Bagel Victory Over Potapova

In an astoundingly ruthless display, world number 1 Iga Swiatek blanked Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in a mere 40 minutes. This was the shortest match of Swiatek's career. The Polish star lost just 10 points in the entire match, and did not face a single break point. The match was the second-fastest completed one ever at Roland Garros, after Steffi Graf’s 32-minute victory over Natasha Zvereva in the 1988 final.

Iga Swiatek eased into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday - null
French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression

BY Stats Perform

Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Showdown In QFs

It took all of Stefanos Tsitsipas' fighting prowess to claw his way back from a set and 3-5 down against Matteo Arnaldi in the round of 16. The Greek number 9 then saved three set points, forced a tie break and won the second set in 74 minutes before going on to win the intense clash. He will now meet Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who brushed aside Felix Auger-Aliassime to enter his third successive French Open quarter-final.

French Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime To Progress - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Sinner Digs Deep To Dispatch Moutet

An under-arm serve and a series of delicious drop shots from Corentin Moutet caught Jannik Sinner off-guard in the first set. But the 22-year-old world number 2 regained his composure, found his usual rhythm and upped the ante to outplay home favourite Moutet in four sets and set up a last-eight clash against Dimitrov.

French Open Day 8 Key Results

Iga Swiatek (1) beat Anastasia Potapova, 6-0, 6-0

Marketa Vondrousova (5) beat Olga Danilovic (Q), 6-4, 6-2

Coco Gauff (3) beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 6-1, 6-2

Ons Jabeur (8) beat Clara Tauson, 6-4, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (9) beat Matteo Arnaldi, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz (3) beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (21), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov (10) beat Hubert Hurkacz (8), 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(3)

Jannik Sinner (2) beat Corentin Moutet, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

