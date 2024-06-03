Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Showdown In QFs

It took all of Stefanos Tsitsipas' fighting prowess to claw his way back from a set and 3-5 down against Matteo Arnaldi in the round of 16. The Greek number 9 then saved three set points, forced a tie break and won the second set in 74 minutes before going on to win the intense clash. He will now meet Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who brushed aside Felix Auger-Aliassime to enter his third successive French Open quarter-final.