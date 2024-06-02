Tennis

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression

The four-time major winner coasted into the quarter-finals in Paris, hammering Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-0 on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Iga Swiatek eased into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday
Iga Swiatek continues to dominate at the French Open, but the world number one is still learning to adapt to testing Roland-Garros conditions. (More Tennis News)

The four-time major winner coasted into the quarter-finals in Paris, hammering Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-0 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Swiatek is only the third player in the Open Era to claim 6-0 6-0 victories at Roland-Garros in consecutive years, after Gabriela Sabatini (1992-93) and Mary Pierce (1993-94)

The triumph against world number 41 Potapova lasted just over 40 minutes, with Swiatek completely "in the zone" but perplexed by challenging conditions in the French capital.

"It felt the same but I was really focused and in the zone," she said on court. "I wasn't looking at the score so I continued working on my game.

Iga Swiatek coasted into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday - null
Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova, French Open: Women's No. 1 Cruises Into Roland Garros QFs

BY Stats Perform

"It was pretty weird, because of the fact we played really early, we felt the temperature would be similar.

"It doesn't feel like summer in Europe. We'll see what the weather is going to be like. The forecast is not precise. We'll see and we're good at adjusting."

Swiatek remains on course for her third consecutive French Open title and fourth in five years.

She won 48 of 58 points on Sunday, and is the first woman to record victory in 18 straight matches at a major since Serena Williams won the 2014 US Open.

After taking the titles in Madrid and Rome, Swiatek also has 16 consecutive wins overall – yet she is still seeking improvements.

"I'll use my coach's experience," she added. "He's more confident than me with my strings.

"The wind bounces, I have got used to it. I have a person who was a sailor in my team so we're good with that."

