French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime To Progress - In Pics

Two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz and 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to set up a quarterfinal showdown. The third-seeded Alcaraz beat No. 21-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. The Canadian player appeared to struggle with his left leg and called a trainer at the changeover at 3-2 down in the second set, then left the court for a medical timeout.

French Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/8
Canadas Felix Auger-Aliassime
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/8
Spains Carlos Alcaraz
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/8
Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/8
Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime
Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/8
Felix Auger-Aliassime serves against Spains Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger-Aliassime serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/8
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/8
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/8
Carlos Alcaraz serves against Felix Auger-Aliassime
Carlos Alcaraz serves against Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

