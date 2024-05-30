Tennis

French Open: Coco Gauff Recovers From Slow Start To Overcome Tamara Zidansek

Third seed Coco Gauff is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros in her opening two matches, but was made to work for her 6-3, 6-4 win over the former French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek

Coco Gauff prevailed in straight sets against Tamara Zidansek.
Coco Gauff booked her place in the French Open third round with another straight-sets victory over Tamara Zidansek. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The third seed is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros in her opening two matches, but was made to work for her 6-3 6-4 win over the former Roland Garros semi-finalist.

BY Stats Perform

Zidansek broke in the opening game on the way to a 3-1 lead, but Gauff broke back in game six, and again in game eight on the way to drawing first blood.

The players exchanged two breaks apiece to leave the set finely poised at 4-4, until the American's crucial break in the ninth game paved the way for victory.

The 2022 runner-up will play either Dayana Yastremska or Wang Yafan in round three.

Data Debrief: Gauff matches Evert

The 20-year-old has now registered 17 match wins at the French Open. That is as many as the great Chris Evert managed before turning 21.

In fact, only Kathy Rinaldi Stunkel and Mary Joe Fernandez have registered more victories amongst American women before the age of 21.

