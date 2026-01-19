Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch David Vs Goliath Clash?

Coco Gauff will enter as Clear favourites against Kamilla Rakhimova
Coco Gauff won her 2nd Grand Slam last year at Roland Garros
Kamilla Rakhimova won WTA 125 indoor title in Angers last year
Coco Gauff will lock horns with Kamilla Rakhimova in round 1 match of the Australian Open 2026 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday, January 19, 2026.
Coco Gauff will enter the tournament as one of the favourites to end with the title. Gauff encountered some unexpected losses at the start of 2025 but she made an expected comeback as the year progressed and played consecutive WTA 1000 finals in Madrid and Rome.
She eventually went on to clinch the second Grand Slam of her career at Roland Garros and ended the year on a high with a semi-final finish in Beijing and a title win in Wuhan.
Rakhimova had a mixed 2025, where she didn't win a single match until May 2025, when she registered back-to-back wins. Her fourth main draw entry in the Australian Open was also in jeopardy until she won a WTA 125 indoor title in Angers in December to make her way to Melbourne.
Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Kia Arena on Monday, January 19, 2026. The match starts at 6:00 AM IST.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.