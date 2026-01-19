Coco Gauff Vs Kamilla Rakhimova, AO 2026: American Clinches Spot In Round Two
Third-seeded Coco Gauff had some familiar struggles on serve but had still enough class and power to defeat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3 on Monday in a first-round match at the Australian Open. Gauff has won two Grand Slam titles but has never gone past the semifinals at Melbourne Park. She was knocked out in the quarterfinals last year. Gauff had six double faults in the first set against Rakhimova, and only one in the second set as she eventually found her range on serve. The American has struggled with double-faults and had 431 on the WTA Tour last year, by far the most of any player. No one else had more than 300.
