Jannik Sinner played down any injury concerns and said he was looking forward to starting his Cincinnati Open campaign this week. (More Tennis News)
Sinner fell to a quarter-final defeat to Andrey Rublev at the Canadian Open in Montreal and was seen holding his hip at various stages of the encounter.
Nevertheless, the world number one said his only real concern was returning to the intensity of matches after skipping the Paris Olympics due to tonsillitis.
"I feel quite good. Obviously, I made nearly one week without practising before, and then after playing for two-three days in a row, a bit more than usual, (that) could (have had) a potential impact to the hip," Sinner told reporters.
"But I'm not afraid. I feel good with the hip, and I'm just looking forward to going back on court here."
Sinner holds a poor record in Cincinatti, having never advanced to the quarter-finals, and was the victim of a shock loss to Dusan Lajovic in the round of 32 last year.
However, the Italian is confident of a better run this time around, starting with an opening against either Tallon Griekspoor or Alex Michelsen.
"Here usually I struggle a little bit to play because of the conditions but I'm looking forward to see my reaction this year, because it's a great test," said Sinner.
The Australian Open champion believes a good tournament can act as a perfect platform for the final slam of the year in New York, which begins at the end of this month.
"I believe this tournament can give you a lot of confidence for the US Open, which is the last grand slam we have," Sinner said.
"So in my mind, this is a very important tournament. We go day by day. I have a couple of days to prepare and hopefully show some good tennis."