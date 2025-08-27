Billy Harris Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Here is all you need to know about the opening-round men's singles US Open 2025 match between Billy Harris and Felix Auger-Aliassime: preview, recent results, head-to-head stats and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Billy Harris Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round
The Canadian lifted trophies in Adelaide and Montpellier earlier this year.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • World No. 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime looking to improve on his 2021 semi-final run at US Open

  • Up against him is lucky loser Billy Harris

  • Winner will take on either Gael Monfils or Roman Safiullin in second round

Canadian hope Felix Auger-Aliassime take on Briton Billy Harris in their US Open 2025 men's singles first-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Harris vs Auger-Aliassime tennis match, to be played on court 17, live.

The Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows certainly makes a home Major for Auger-Aliassime, considering the geographical proximity. Here, at the Big Apple, the Canadian has also produced his best run of any of the four Slams -- a semi-final appearance in 2021. He has also reached quarter-finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, but the 25-year-old is yet to make that big impression.

In a career plagued by heartbreaking defeats and frequent injury bouts, Felix Auger-Aliassime is looking for another deep run in New York. He lifted trophies in Adelaide and Montpellier earlier this year. The World No. 27 is seeded 25th.

Up against Felix Auger-Aliassime is a lucky loser, Billy Harris. The 30-year-old from Nottingham once again failed to navigate the qualifying hurdles, but the World No. 151 somehow got a first Grand Slam main draw appearance, except of course, Wimbledon.

Bianca Andreescu in action at the Hopman Cup finals - null
Hopman Cup Final: Auger-Aliassime And Andreescu Carry Canada To Glory

BY Stats Perform

Billy Harris Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Head-To-Head Record

Tonight's match marks the first meeting between Billy Harris and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The winner will face either French maverick Gael Monfils or Roman Safiullin of Russia in the next round.

Billy Harris Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 First Round: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Billy Harris vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 first-round match be played?

The Billy Harris vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 first-round match will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, August 26 at around 12:25am IST. The exact timing of the match is subject to when the previous match on the court, between Danielle Collins and Jaqueline Cristian, ends.

Where will the Billy Harris vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 first-round match be telecast and live streamed?

The Billy Harris vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.




