Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Hong Kong Open due to a foot injury as she races to be fit for the Billie Jean King Cup next month. (More Tennis News)
Raducanu has not played since retiring midway through her quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina in the Korea Open last month.
The Briton revealed she had sprained ligaments in her foot and has subsequently missed four tournaments, including the China and Wuhan Open.
Raducanu was targeting a return at next week's WTA 250 event in Hong Kong, but has pulled out of the event after confirming she would not be fit to feature.
"I'm sorry to say that I will not be able to play in Hong Kong next week. Whilst my foot is making good progress, I need a little more time before I am match fit," she wrote on X.
"I hope to be able to come back and play this tournament in the future! In the meantime, I am doing what I can to be ready for BJKC [Billie Jean King Cup]."
But the world number 55's latest withdrawal has raised concerns about her chances of competing for Great Britain at the Billie Jean Cup.
Raducanu is in Great Britain's squad of five players for the competition, joining Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls.
Anne Keothavong's side take on Germany on November 15 in Spain, though Raducanu faces an uphill battle to be fit.