Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match

Billie Jean King Cup live streaming
Italian team at the Billi Jean King Cup 2024 finals. Photo: X/BJKCup
Italy and Slovakia will go head to head in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 to determine the champion of the tournament.  (More Tennis News)

Italy, last year's runners-up, are raring to go a step further and finally lay their hand on the trophy. Slovakia, on the other hand, can be termed as dark horses. They have made just their second ever final and that too after a gap of 22 years.

World number four Jasmine Paolini and the experienced Sara Errani have been brilliant so far for Italy and their performance in the semi-final against Poland was top class.

Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini 'Gave Everything' To Take Italy Into Final

Not many would have thought of a Slovakian team making to the final of the Billi Jean King Cup but here they are. The Slovakian team has won some tough matches and have consistently found ways to be on the winning side.

Here is how you can watch the championship match between Italy and Slovakia at the Billi Jean King Cup 2024 finals.

Italy vs Slovakia Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming

When is the Italy vs Slovakia match at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals?

The Italy vs Slovakia match at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals takes place on Wednesday, November 20. The match begins 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the Italy vs Slovakia match at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals?

at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga of Spain.

Where to watch the Italy vs Slovakia match at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals?

In India, the Italy vs Slovakia match at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals will be streamed live on Tennis Channel website. Tennis Channel will also show the BJK Cup 2024 finals globally in regions such as the United States and central Europe.

