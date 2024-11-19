Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini 'Gave Everything' To Take Italy Into Final

Jasmine Paolini says she "gave everything" to help Italy reach a second consecutive Billie Jean King Cup final, after beating Iga Swiatek's Poland in doubles. (More Tennis News)
Swiatek had pulled the semi-final level after coming from behind to beat Paolini in their singles match earlier on Monday before the world number two stepped in to play the doubles decider.
However, it was Olympic gold-winning pair Paolini and Sara Errani, who would triumph 7-5 7-5 in straight sets.
Poland had three chances to take the first set but were valiantly denied by Italy, who impressively turned things around to win.
They fought from the brink in the second too, coming back from 5-1 down to go on a six-match winning streak and book their place in Wednesday's final.
"It was tough... the intensity was insane, I was a little bit tired, but I said to myself, you still have to play the doubles, you have to give everything for Italy, for my team," said Paolini.
"When I lost the [singles] match, I was a little bit sad, but then tried to go in the locker room and think positive about the doubles."
Italy will make their seventh appearance in the showpiece match, and will play either Great Britain or Slovakia.