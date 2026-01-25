Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Set For Record-Setting Quarter-Final Appearance After Jakub Mensik's Withdrawal

Novak Djokovic handed a bye in his fourth round Australian Open encounter
His opponent Jakub Mensik was forced to withdraw from the tournament
Djokovic set to appear in his 16th Australian Open quarter-final
Novak Djokovic is sure of his place in the Australian Open quarter-finals after Jakub Mensik was forced to withdraw from the tournament.
Djokovic, who has not dropped a set so far in Melbourne, is hunting his record-extending 11th crown at the event.
That would also bring up his 25th grand slam title, and his first since 2023, as he looks to overhaul Margaret Court's all-time record for both male and female players outright.
And the Serbian will now feature in the last eight of the Australian Open for a record-setting 16th time, after Mensik confirmed he had sustained an injury.
Mensik wrote on social media: "This is a tough one to write. After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches.
"After long discussions with my team and doctors, we decided not to step on court tomorrow [Monday].
"Even though I'm disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time. I felt so much energy from the fans and the atmosphere in Melbourne is truly special.
"Thank you to my team for being with me every step and to everyone sending messages and cheering – it means more than you know. Now it's time to recover properly."
Mensik was set to appear in the last 16 of a major for the first time in his career. The 20-year-old beat Djokovic in the Miami Open final last year.
Djokovic, who very nearly struck a ball kid with a frustrated shot during his third-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp, which could have resulted in an immediate default, will now surpass Roger Federer (15) for the most quarter-final appearances at the Australian Open in the Open Era.
The 38-year-old will take on either Lorenzo Musetti or Taylor Fritz in the last eight. Should he win, then he could go up against two-time reigning champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.