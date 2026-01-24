Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win, Sinner And Swiatek In Action

Australian Open 2026 Day 7 Live Scores: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Australian Open 2026 third round matches in Melbourne on January 24, 2026

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Francesco Maestrelli of Italy during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 7 of the Australian Open 2026 in Melbourne on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The weekend schedule sees high-profile third-round matches across Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena. With temperatures forecast to reach 40°C in Melbourne, tournament officials have delayed the start of play. Ten-time champion Novak Djokovic will be looking for his 400th Grand Slam match win when he faces Botic van de Zandschulp. World No. 2 and defending champion Jannik Sinner will take on unseeded American Eliot Spizzirri, while No. 5 Lorenzo Musetti takes on Tomas Machac. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will chase the only missing Slam in her collection when she takes on 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya. Defending champion Madison Keys, seeded ninth, faces former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, and fifth seed Elena Rybakina continues her campaign against Frenchwoman Clara Burel. Follow Australian Open 2026 Day 7 live scores and updates right here.
Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Welcome!

Good morning, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Day 7 of the Australian Open 2026. Stay tuned for up-to-date stories from Saturday’s matches in singles and doubles rounds.

