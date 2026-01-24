Swiatek Vs Kalinskaya LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: World No. 2 Takes On Russian On Margaret Court Arena

Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya Live Score, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: Follow the live scores and updates from the women's singles match on January 24, 2026, right here

O
Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory File
Good Noon Tennis fanatics. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 from Melbourne. It is time for round 3 in this year's first Grand Slam competition. In this blog, we will be covering the match between Polish legend Iga Swiatek and Russia's Anna Kalinskaya. It is going to be a dangerous test for Swiatek against the 31st seeded Russian star. The Polish international enters today's match at the Margaret Court Arena Park with clinical momentum, having thrashed Marie Bouzkova in straight sets in the previous round while recording 31 winners. Despite her dominance, she will be wary of Kalinskaya, who had famously upset her in Dubai previously and pushed her to a tight tiebreak at last year's US Open. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more
Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: H2H

Dubai Duty Free Championship (2024) - Semi-Finals: Kalinskaya won 6-4 6-4

Cincinnati Open (2025) - Quarter-Finals: Swiatek won 6-3 6-4

US Open (2025) - Third-Round: Swiatek won 7-6 4-4

