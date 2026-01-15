Australian Open 1-Point Slam 2026: Amateur Stuns Jannik Sinner To Win One Million AUD In Melbourne

Local amateur Jordan Smith stunned Jannik Sinner to win the Australian Open’s pre-tournament 1-Point Slam, a one-point knockout event featuring top stars. His victory earned him 1 million Australian dollars

Australian Open 1-Point Slam 2026: Amateur Stuns Jannik Sinner To Win One Million AUD In Melbourne
Australia's Jordan Smith holds his trophy aloft after defeating Joanna Garland of Taiwan to win the 1 Point Slam event ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. Photo: (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
  • Amateur Jordan Smith shocked Jannik Sinner and won the 1-Point Slam, earning 1 million Australian dollars

  • The one-point knockout event saw stars like Alcaraz, Gauff, Swiatek, and Sinner exit early

  • Smith clinched the final on the third shot; the Australian Open starts Sunday

A little-known local amateur player beat Jannik Sinner and went on to make himself a millionaire in Australian dollars after winning the 1 Point Slam on Wednesday at the Australian Open’s pre-tournament event.

It was a life-changing day for Jordan Smith in the Rod Laver Arena, with the event including top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

All the matches lasted just one single point in a knockout bracket that included men and women, professionals and amateurs, plus celebrities like Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou, who was knocked out without hitting the ball after an ace from Petar Jovic.

Smith emerged in triumph from a state qualifying event to get the winner-take-all prize of 1 million Australian dollars, or around $670,000.

The Australian won on the third stroke of the final when Joanna Garland, the women’s No. 117 from Taiwan, sent a two-handed backhand wide.

Garland had service which was decided by playing rock, paper, scissors. Not that serving was always an advantage.

Sinner lost his third-round point against Smith, by netting his serve.

So did Coco Gauff against Donna Vekić while Frances Tiafoe sent his serve to Iga Swiatek too long — mishaps that provoked giggles and laughs from the players involved.

Garland lost in Australian Open qualifying this week yet surged through the 1-Point Slam bracket beating Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios, plus Maria Sakkari and Vekić. Sakkari had eliminated Alcaraz.

The Australian Open starts Sunday.

