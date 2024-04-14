Barcelona Open 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

The ATP 500 Barcelona Open 2024, featuring the comeback of its king Rafael Nadal, the 12-time champion of the tournament after a two-year hiatus, has finally arrived. The qualifying rounds began on April 13 and 14, and the main draws are set to commence on April 15 at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona. (More Tennis News)
This year, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell celebrates its 71st edition. As always, this prestigious tournament brings together the world's best tennis players on the clay court of Barcelona, competing for the beautiful silverware trophy, mouth-watering prize money, and the great honour of being the champion.
It's disappointing news that the two-time defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, has withdrawn from the tournament due to the same injury that forced him to miss the Monte Carlo Open. However, there is also some positive news to share - Rafael Nadal is returning to the clay court after his last appearance at the French Open in 2022.
Now, Russia's star player Andrey Rublev has been seeded first and is determined to grab the title to end his winless run this year. He faced a series of letdowns at the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, and the Monte Carlo Open, where he was striving to defend his championship.
Barcelona Open 2024 schedule:
Qualifying:
Saturday, April 13 – April 14 at 10 a.m. local time
Main Draw:
April 15 - 21 April at 1 pm.
Doubles Final:
April 21 at 1 p.m.
Singles Final:
April 21 at 4 p.m.
Players participating at the Barcelona Open 2024:
Singles Seeded Players:
1. Andrey Rublev
2. Casper Ruud
3. Alex de Minaur
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
5. Ugo Humbert
6. Karen Khachanov
7. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
8. Cameron Norrie
9. Tomás Martín Etcheverry
10. Jordan Thompson
11. Borna Ćorić
12. Arthur Fils
13. Fábián Marozsán
The wildcard entrants at singles the main draw are:
1. Roberto Bautista Agut
2. Martín Landaluce
3. Albert Ramos Viñolas
4. Daniel Rincón
5. Rafael Nadal (Using protected ranking)
Players qualified for the singles main draw so far are:
1. Duje Ajduković
2. Nick Hardt
3. Shang Juncheng
4. Marco Trungelliti
Doubles Seeded Players:
2. Horacio Zeballos
3. Ivan Dodig
4. Neal Skupski
5. Rajeev Ram
6. Joe Salisbury
7. Santiago González
8. Édouard Roger-Vasselin
Wildcard entrants at the doubles main draw are:
1. Roberto Carballés Baena - Jaume Munar
2. Daniel Rincón - Oriol Roca Batalla
Where to watch the Barcelona Open 2024?
The live actions from the Barcelona Open 2024 will be available to stream at the Tennis TV.
What is the prize money for the 2024 Barcelona Open?
The prize money allocated for the 2024 Barcelona Open is €2,782,960 with a total financial commitment of €2,938,695. Below is how the money will be distributed among the winners:
Singles:
Winner - €488,390 / 500 points
Finalist - €260,475 / 330 points
Semi-finalist - €135,125 / 200 points
Quarter-finalist - €70,550 / 100 points
Round of 16 - €37,175 / 50 points
Round of 32 - €20,350 / 25 points
Round of 48 - €10,855 / 0 points
Doubles:
Winner - €170,940 / 500 points
Finalist - €91,170 / 300 points
Semi-finalist - €46,130 / 180 points
Quarter-finalist - €23,060 / 90 points
Round of 16 - €11,940 / 0 points