Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rakotomanga Rajaonah Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

The No. 1 seeds for women headline Sunday’s night session at the Rod Laver Arena as Aryna Sabalenka faces Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Sabalenka is after her third Australia Open title and was the runner-up to Madison Keys a year ago. She has reached the last three finals and won two.
The Belarusian is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and has failed to reach the semi-finals only once in her past 12 major appearances. She registered victories in 2023 and 2024 and reached a third consecutive final in 2025.
Her opponent is French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, ranked 118th in the world, and is playing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for only the second time in her career.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST.
How to watch the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Australian Open 2026 match?
Sony Sports Network is set to bring the Australian Open 2026 live to fans across India, with comprehensive coverage starting January 18, 2026. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park..