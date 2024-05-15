Tennis

Italian Open: Aryna Sabalenka Trumps Jelena Ostapenko To Enter Semi-Finals

World number two Aryna Sabalenka, who recovered from a lower back injury sustained in her previous match against Elina Svitolina, breezed through 6-2, 6-4 against Jelena Ostapenko after just 72 minutes on the court in the Italian Open quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka exults after her victory in the Italian Open quarter-finals.
Aryna Sabalenka is through to her second Italian Open semi-final after a straight-sets victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)

The Belarusian, who recovered from a lower back injury sustained in her previous match against Elina Svitolina, breezed through 6-2, 6-4 after just 72 minutes on the court.

Sabalenka broke her serve in the third and fifth games, with Ostapenko opening the door with two double faults, while a single break in the seventh game settled the second set.

The second seed almost let it slip with her only double fault but came back with two big serves to close out the win.

Sabalenka will face Danielle Collins or Victoria Azarenka in the semi-final on Friday. 

Data Debrief: Top 10

Sabalenka (10) has become only the second player to reach 10 or more WTA-1000 semi-finals since the start of the 2020 season, along with Iga Swiatek (16).

With Sabalenka joining Swiatek and Coco Gauff, it is the first time the WTA’s top three players have reached the semi-final at the same WTA event since Roland Garros in 2013 – excluding the WTA Tour Finals.

Sabalenka has spent the most time out on the court in WTA clay events in 2024, with this match bringing her up to 25 hours and 34 minutes.

