Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career

Andy Murray was overcome with emotion after completing yet another superb doubles comeback at the Paris Olympics to stave off his retirement. (More Sports News)
Murray and Dan Evans saved two match points to defeat the Belgium duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-3 6-7 (10-8) 11-9 and reach the quarter-finals.
It was another great escape for the pair, who saved five match points in the previous round, and their heroics left Murray in tears as he slumped back in his chair.
Afterwards, he said: "It's unbelievably emotional. I mean you're obviously unbelievably happy and then for whatever reason, I don't know why it happens, it's like happy tears.
"I don't know why that's the case but I was really emotional at the end of the match.
"Obviously, I was extremely happy, excited that we managed to get through."
The three-time grand slam champion and one-time Olympic gold medallist is still hopeful of going further in the competition, having fallen out at the quarter-final stage of Tokyo 2021 alongside Joe Salisbury.
Murray said: "The way the scoring system is, and the way the teams play now, the margins are just so fine that anything can happen really.
"But we've definitely got a chance of getting through to the semis."
Evans, who is set to lose more than 110 ranking spots for not defending his Washington Open title in order to team up with Murray in Paris, is pleased with the improved level of performance as the tournament has progressed.
He said: "What happened again was incredible.
"We're getting really close to doing something pretty special.
"People see that, how good we've been in tight moments, and we're getting better and better."
Murray and Evans will be back on court on Thursday and are now just one match away from the chance of a medal for Team GB.