Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray, Dan Evans Produce Another Great Escape To Advance To Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief

Andy Murray delayed his retirement once more after he and Dan Evans edged another thrilling encounter against Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen at the Paris Olympics. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
The British duo saved match points again to emerge victorious in a gripping tie-break, prevailing 6-3 6-7 (10-8) 11-9 at Roland-Garros.
Murray and Evans flew out the blocks in the opening exchanges, racing into a three-game lead early on before seeing out the first set in comfortable fashion.
But their Belgian opponents fought back strongly in the second set and looked in a strong position to level the match, only for Evans' individual close-net brilliance to level the set.
For the second match in a row, Murray’s career hinged on a first-to-10-point match tie-break, with the British duo showing their powers of recovery once more after saving two match points.
After missing two match points in the second-set tie-break, the Team GB duo would make no mistake this time around as Evans completed another miracle escape with a volley at the net that left Murray in tears shortly after.
They will take on either American third seeds Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz or Dutch duo Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer in the next round.
Data Debrief: Murray's farewell tour continues
In yet another enthralling match involving Murray and Evans, the pairs resilience once again shone through at Roland-Garros to keep the Scot's hopes of a third gold medal alive.
The pair saved all three of the break points they faced, but were also equally impressive on serve as they won 57 of their 79 first serve points.