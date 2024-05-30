Alexander Zverev cruised through to the third round of the French Open with a straight-sets victory over David Goffin on Thursday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
The fourth seed followed up his impressive win over 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in the last round by beating Goffin 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-2 after two hours and 22 minutes on the court.
Zverev was pushed all the way in the opening set before eventually edging it, and his intensity and power carried him through the rest of the match.
Despite making five unforced errors in the second set, the German remained in control and did not face a single break point in the third to advance.
He will play either Tallon Griekspoor or Luciano Darderi in the next round as he continues to chase his first major title.
Data Debrief: Zverev continues dominance on clay
Zverev has won eight consecutive matches on clay for the first time since 2019, when he won eight between Geneva and Roland Garros.
This was a significant victory, too, as it is his 90th in Grand Slam events - only Boris Becker and Tommy Haas have more among German players in men's singles.