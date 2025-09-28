Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

Carlos Alcaraz breezes past Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-4 to enter Japan Open semi-finals
Taylor Fritz overcomes Sebastian Korda in three sets to book last-four spot
Fritz to face fellow American Jenson Brooksby in an all-US semi-final clash
World number one Carlos Alcaraz cruised through in straight sets, 6-2 6-4, to beat Brandon Nakashima and reach the semi-finals of the Japan Open on Sunday.
The Spaniard broke serve immediately and took control of the first set from there, securing the opener inside 32 minutes.
While Alcaraz took longer to get fully into his stride in the second set, he broke in the fifth game, and there was no stopping him thereafter. He will now face Casper Ruud in the semis.
Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz defeated Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 to reach the semi-finals in an all-American affair, to set up another all-US showdown with Jenson Brooksby.
The pair squared off for the fourth time in their careers, with Fritz coming back from three games down to clinch the first set, winning six of the last seven games.
While Korda rallied back in the second to tie the match, Fritz responded in the third, reeling off three straight games to go 5-2 up before seeing it out.
Brooksby became the second American to reach the semi-finals in Japan after a straightforward 6-3 6-3 victory over Dane Holger Rune.
And world number 12 Ruud convincingly beat Australian Aleksandar Vukic 6-3 6-2, wrapping up the match inside an hour to progress.
Elsewhere, at the China Open in Beijing, Daniil Medvedev saw off Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-3 to sail into the quarter-finals after breaking serve early in the first and second sets to establish his authority.
World number nine Lorenzo Mussetti registered a routine 6-3 6-3 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, while American teenager Learner Tien beat Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-3 6-2.
Data Debrief: Alcaraz continues to match records
Alcaraz's victory over Nakashima meant that he has now reached his ninth consecutive semi-final.
Since 1990, he is only the fourth player to reach nine or more consecutive semi-finals at ATP-level tournaments entered (excluding team events), joining the elite company of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Medvedev's victory over Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, saw him seal his spot in a third straight quarter-final at the China Open, where he was a finalist in 2023.